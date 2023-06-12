WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Due to extreme heat and power grid concerns, yesterday Waco’s cooling center was open for residents.

While Sunday’s temperatures raised concern, not many residents utilized the cooling center at the multi-purpose center. However, the city of Waco wants to ensure everyone has a place to go.

With the weekend forecast well into triple digits and next Wednesday, June 21st, projected to reach 106 degrees, a safe and well-airconditioned space is essential.

In the summer of 2022, the cooling center received a lot of use, opening its doors many times due to little rain and high temperatures.

The City of Waco Interim Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Dirker says “we’re in the process of developing a more comprehensive plan for when and if those sorts of facilities are going to be needed…It really comes down to a variety of different issues concerning the temperature outside the heat index. Community needs the availability of power on the power grid.”

Cooling centers serve as a life preserving location equipped with A/C, seating and bottled waters. For more information on when the cooling center will be open this summer visit the City of Waco’s website.

UPDATE: Due to the impending high temperatures, the City of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will open a cooling center for residents from 1 to 8 p.m. starting Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18 at the City of Waco Multi-Purpose Center.