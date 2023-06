Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Because of anticipated high temperatures, the City of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will open a cooling center for residents from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 11at the City of Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Avenue.

Air conditioning, seating and bottled water will be available on-site. Pets are welcome in the cooling center if they are crated