WASHINGTON / ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn has announced that the Robinson Independent School District was awarded a federal grant of $322,219 to improve security.

The Office of John Cornyn says security will be improved through school safety programs including violence prevention training for law enforcement, the addition of physical security and metal detectors, and the installation of technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement during an emergency.

This grant comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP). A portion of this program’s funding was authorized by Sen. Cornyn’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed into law on June 25, 2022 to address specific concerns that have led to recent mass shootings.

“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student or teacher should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” said Sen. Cornyn. “In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are being delivered through this funding to prevent violence in Texas schools.”