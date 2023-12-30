WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Cameron Park Zoo has been home to the wild lights all holiday season long. Tomorrow marks the final day of lights with a special countdown to New Years.

Tomorrow the countdown starts at 9pm with a DJ and games in addition to the sparkling lights.

Many families are grateful for a little extra time to celebrate Christmas and make memories, “We actually didn’t get out of school, but a few days before Christmas, so we haven’t been able to do anything. So it was great that it was open after Christmas and just being able to walk around was really fun and not drive,” says Wild Lights attendee Crystal Radke.

For more information on the final day of Wild Lights at the Cameron Park Zoo visit their website here.