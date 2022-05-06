Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A Waco couple is facing multiple counts of abandoning or endangering a child after an investigation showed children in the home tested positive for methamphetamine.

Eric Hamilton Smalley and Alexandra Fay Smith remained in the McLennan County Jail on Friday.

Waco Police Department Spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the investigation was triggered by a Child Protective Services referral on October 26, 2021. CPS discovered two children under the age of five were potentially being exposed to drugs by family members at a home in the 3700 block of Huaco Lane.

CPS immediately removed the children from the home, and drug tests were conducted on the children.

Waco police were notified, and when the children tested positive for meth, a further investigation was conducted. Warrants for the couple were obtained.

Smalley and Smith were arrested on Thursday – each on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. Their bond had not been set, as of Friday morning.