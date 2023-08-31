Bellmead (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Bellmead Police Department wants your help catching two people who walked out of a store with thousands of dollars worth of Apple products.

Police released a video on Facebook that shows a man and a woman leaving the Walmart just off of I-35 with a large box in a shopping cart. Inside that box, Apple iPhones, iWatches, iPods, and iPads. This happened on August 15th around 6 a.m.

Witnesses say the pair then got into a grey Dodge Durango driven by a third person. The vehicle did not have front or rear plates.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Det. Lolmaugh 254-799-0251, reference case #23-00690