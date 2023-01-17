Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – The mother and father of a young boy have been arrested and the child placed in custody of Child Protective Services following an incident reported Monday afternoon in Bellmead.

Bellmead Police arrested 29-year-old Sabrina Joann Morris and 35-year-old Clifford Nikolas Behrens at a residence on LaClede Street about 9:00 p.m. Monday after being dispatched to the home to meet a CPS worker.

According to an arrest affidavit, the CPS worker told police they would be taking custody of a child inside the home due to an ongoing investigation into suspected child abuse.

Sabrina Joann Morris. Clifford Nikolas Behrens.

The affidavit stated that police were shown two sets of video taken Monday about 4:00 p.m. – with the first video showing a woman striking the boy to the left side of his face when they were both standing in the living room.

The affidavit stated that the second video showed a man sitting on a couch in the living room with the boy standing in front of him – with the man appearing to strike the boy in the abdomen with one of his hands, with the boy recoiling backwards.

The affidavit stated that the child told police that both strikes caused him pain and there were photos showing redness. Other residents of the home told officers that they felt like the violence would increase if they did not separate the man and woman from the child – further quoted in the affidavit that Morris and Behrens were transient with it being unsure where they would be after officers left.

Police then said due to the potential for further violence, they made the decision to conduct a warrantless arrest of both Morris and Behrens – and they were transported to the McLennan County Jail. Bond had not been set, as of late Tuesday morning.