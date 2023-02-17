Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – The parents of a month-old child remain in the McLennan County Jail following their arrest and refusal to tell officers the location of the infant who was left alone in a car.

An arrest affidavit stated that it all began when loss prevention officers at the Bellmead Walmart store stopped 22-year-old Selena Castillo on suspicion of taking over a hundred dollars worth of merchandise. While inside the loss prevention office, she was allowed to call the father of her baby – who was out in the parking lot waiting for her in the car with her one-month-old child.

Selena Castillo.

The affidavit stated that the father, identified as 21-year-old Levi Windmiller, came to the office – leaving the child in the car. Then, what was described as a “physical altercation” occurred.

The affidavit stated that Castillo refused to comply with verbal commands, pulled away from officers and refused to walk to waiting patrol cars – with officers then carrying her to the back seat of a patrol car.

Levi Windmiller.

Officers discovered the child was secured in a car seat, but could not take care of itself.

The affidavit said the pair refused to tell officers where the child was, or even give them a description of the car – first saying they were parked in the garden area. The car was actually parked on the far side of the parking lot with the doors unlocked.

The affidavit further stated that while being transported to jail, Castillo is accused of telling the arresting officer, “I am going to kill you and your whole family for this. Don’t worry, I got you.”

Castillo remained in the jail Friday on charges of abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence, theft of property over $100 but under $750, resisting arrest, obstruction or retaliation and possession of a controlled substance as a result of Alprazolam being found in her purse.

Levi Windmiller was held on charges of abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence and interfering with public duties of an officer.