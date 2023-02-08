Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $2 million for a couple accused in the Sunday morning kidnapping and shooting of the man’s ex-girlfriend, leaving her in a drainage ditch off Old Dallas Highway near Waco.

Twenty-one-year-old Edwin Adan Rodriguez and 21-year-old Veronica Sanchez remained in the McLennan County Jail, charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery.

Edwin Adan Rodriguez

An arrest affidavit stated McLennan County deputies were called to a location in the 8100 block of Old Dallas at 1:47 a.m. Sunday regarding a woman who had been shot.

When they got there, they found the victim bleeding from gunshot wounds to her hand, arm and abdomen.

The affidavit stated the victim told deputies her ex-boyfriend had come to her house asking him to leave with him. When she refused, she said he picked her up and carried him to his truck where another woman was waiting.

Veronica Sanchez

The affidavit stated that she was restrained as she was abducted driven off in what was described as a reckless manner. The victim said she tried to get out of the moving truck but was restrained hit.

The victim stated that they went down an unknown road and the man and woman kicked her out of the truck.

She said she saw the man pull out a gun and began to run away when she was kicked and fell into a drainage ditch, at which time several shots were fired striking the victim multiple times.

The affidavit stated that her phone was taken from her and she was left in the ditch as the couple drove away.

The affidavit stated the victim was able to get up and make it to a nearby house to call for help.

Based on the information provided by the victim, deputies sought and obtained an arrest warrant for the man, described as the victim’s ex-boyfriend, and the woman, described as his new girlfriend and they were found and arrested.