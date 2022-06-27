AUSTIN / MART, Texas (FOX 44) – The McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart has experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases during the month of June – in addition to the other campuses and halfway houses within the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

Ever since the department’s last update on May 20, 20 youth have tested positive for COVID-19 between May 21 and June 24 at two secure campuses and one halfway house – five at Giddings State School, 14 at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart, and one at a halfway house.

76 staff tested positive for COVID-19 between May 21 and June 24 – 25 at the Evins Regional Juvenile Facility in Edinburg, two at the Gainesville State School, 24 at Giddings State School, 18 at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart, one at the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex in Brownwood, and six at halfway houses.

The agency has now reported it has 16 active youth cases (12 at the Mart campus and four at Giddings) and 30 active staff cases (eight at Evins, seven at Giddings, 14 at Mart and one at a halfway house).

For more information, you can view the COVID Response page at the TJJD website.