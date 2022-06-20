WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- The CDC expanded the eligibility for vaccination to nearly 20 million additional children, which means that all Americans ages 6 months and older are now eligible for a COVID vaccination.

The Waco McLennan County Public Health District is now underway with plans for getting the central Texas children vaccinated this summer.

“We plan to use our same methods as we have them before we offer the vaccine in our immunizations clinic. That offers all kinds of routine adult and childhood immunizations,” says Stephanie Alvey, Assistant Director at the Waco McLennan County Public Health District.

The Waco McLennan County Public Health District already pre-ordered the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine and are expecting it to come in soon.

“We placed in an order with the department of state health services, which is who we get our vaccine from as a pre-order just in the event that it was approved,” says Alvey.

Health officials are urging the vaccination of this vulnerable age group as we’re seeing a high number of young children being hospitalized for COVID-19.

“We do know that vaccination is our best tool to curve future infections, and definitely preventing severe illness is specifically with this age group,” says Alvey.

Now that the CDC approved the COVID vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old. FOX 44 news asked a couple of central Texas parents about their thoughts on getting their kids vaccinated.

“I’m not really sure if I want to get my kids vaccinated. I would prefer to wait to see what the long term affects may be,” says Natasha Mason, a parent two children under the age of 5.

And for another mom it was a definite no.

“For my children and for myself, I’m sure that there’s other people out there under other circumstances, other ages, health conditions and stuff like that where it might benefit them. But as far as me and my children, it does not,” says a concerned mother.