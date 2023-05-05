WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A convention for all things crafting has come to Waco for the weekend!

The Crafter’s Convention is a three-day event lasting through this Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, located at 100 Washington Avenue. The convention will feature workshops, fun, simple make and take projects and exhibits from a wide range of crafting and lifestyle disciplines.

The event will feature a variety of classes and Pinterest-inspired projects taught by experienced instructors from around the country. Attendees can choose from a range of topics – including beginner sewing, advanced book folding and everything in between.

The convention will also feature a vendor marketplace where exhibitors will sell a wide range of crafting supplies, finished products and lifestyle products like clothing and decor.

For more information, you can visit http://www.crafterscon.com/.