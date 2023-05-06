WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) – The Waco Convention Center is calling on all creative’s to shop, craft, and socialize at this years locally run Crafter’s Convention.

This three day event ends on Sunday May 7th.

You can visit with any of the 80 vendors in attendance between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Guests are invited to partake in unique crafting activities and full classes for both beginners and experts.

Crafters convention CEO and President Desirae Mills shares what you can look forward to.

“We just wanted to bring something that we loved to the community which was crafting. I think it’s making a really big resurgence with the younger audiences and we have crafts that they can people can do here in our exhibitor hall, which are like small projects that are easy and quick to do,” says Mills.

You can find more ticketing information by visiting here.