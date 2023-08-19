Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Waco Police Officers are investigating a deadly crash that took place Saturday morning.

The crash happened in the 5700 block of Franklin Ave. around 11 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle had crashed into a guardrail.

Witnesses told officers the motorcycle was weaving in and out of traffic and lost control. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released because the person’s family has not been contacted as of Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.