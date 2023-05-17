Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Waco Police are investigating a deadly crash that involved three different vehicles.

The crash took place around 12:14 Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. Officers say a Mazda 5 going south made a u-turn and hit a second vehicle. The force of that collision sent them into a third vehicle.

Two people were thrown out of the Mazda 5, a 3-year-old girl and an 81-year-old woman. The child suffered minor injuries, but the woman died at the hospital.

The people in the other two vehicles are expected to be okay.