WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Creative Waco’s ARTPrenticeship and Triple Win will be hosting a wrap party and mural dedication this Thursday.

Creative Waco says the event will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Triple Win’s campus – located at at 1121 Webster Avenue. The event is free and open to the public. Local businesses Waco Axe Co., Lemy’s, Helados la Azteca, Brotherwell Brewing and Dave’s Burger Barn will be offering free refreshments.

Eleven Waco-area creative high school students were hired in Creative Waco’s ARTPrenticeship program – in addition to three local professional artists and three digital media specialists to bring this year’s mural “Reaching Beyond” and a short documentary to life.

This year’s partnership with Triple Win and its internship program allowed ARTPrenticeship to expand the program by hiring students from Waco ISD high schools, Rapoport Academy High School and Lorena High School.





(Pictures Courtesy: Creative Waco)

Natalie Ward is a local artist and art educator at Rapaport Academy. She was chosen as lead designer following an open call for design submissions in spring 2022. Creative Waco says that Ward’s design, “Reaching Beyond”, represents the great strides taken in the world of technology, exploration and entrepreneurship – and reflects Triple Win’s mission as a makerspace for local artisans and the development of young students interested in STEAM and digital media.

Local professional artists and artist mentors Tashita Bibles, Cory Lind and Kristen Thompson provided onsite support to the seven mural apprentices executing Ward’s mural design.

Mike Hamilton and Cory Dickman of Rogue Media, and local videographer Dominic Villa, lead the team of film apprentices to create a short documentary highlighting four local businesses and their business journeys. The 15-minute documentary features Ally’s Drive-In, Bankston’s, Boardwalk on Elm, and Jesse’s Tortilla Factory.