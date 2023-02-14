WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco community got an opportunity to give its feedback on an upcoming music series.

Creative Waco hosted a community conversation about the Levitt AMP Waco Music Series at the City of Waco Multi-Purpose Center on Monday night. Attendees shared their feedback and found several ways to get involved with Creative Waco in 2023.

Waco received a three-year grant providing the opportunity to coordinate this music series throughout 2025. The Levitt AMP Waco Music Series will bring a free, ten-week music series to “Waco’s Front Porch” – at the Bridge Street Plaza and Amphitheater.

The music series is set to kick off on April 22, and will feature a new lineup of performers each Saturday through July 1. The Music Series will feature original songs by local, regional and national performers, and will highlight a variety of genres – including jazz, blues, zydeco, gospel, pop, hip-hop, Latin and more. This event will be free, family-friendly and open to the public.

If you would like to nominate a musician or artist to perform or be spotlighted, you can go here.