WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Creative Waco has been selected as one of four recipients in Texas granted a total of $250,000 to disburse to local artists and nonprofit arts organizations over the next two years.

The National Endowment for the Arts announced its $20,200,000 American Rescue Plan grant program in fall 2021, which would provide selected Local Arts Agencies to regrant at local level across the USA. The goal is to aid recovery and support beneficial arts initiatives following the pandemic.

Creative Waco is now accepting applications from individual artists/creatives and arts non-profits across McLennan County to apply at creativewaco.org/arpa/. The application webpage explains who is eligible and tackles “frequently asked questions” potential applicants might have.

“We want to make this application process as accessible, equitable, and supportive as possible for the diverse creatives in our community,” says Soledad Bautista, Creative Waco’s Director of Professional Development and Outreach. “We have structured the application in two stages so that we can help people who may be applying for a grant for the first time and might be nervous about asking for help to turn a great idea into reality.”

The specific goals of Waco’s grant program are:

· To facilitate post-pandemic recovery (social, economic, and/or educational)

· To connect diverse people and spark healing, understanding, joy or kindness

· To develop, support, or retain outstanding diverse artistic talent

· To reach, include, and benefit traditionally underrepresented communities

Grants are available from $1,000 to $10,000 to individual artists and creative professionals, and from $3,000 to $15,000 for arts non-profit organizations. Anyone interested in applying can find information and application details here.

“When we distribute resources, we also surround individuals and organizations with other factors for success, such as connections with potential partners, mentors, marketing expertise, and knowledge about how to grow and become sustainable over time,” says Creative Waco Executive Director Fiona Bond. ”We’re not just supporting creative projects, we are investing in a creative economy of talented and supportive creatives who can learn from each other and do amazing things that benefit our whole community.”