WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Creative Waco’s ARTPrenticeship is celebrating its fifth year of making community-activating murals, and has partnered with Baylor University and TFNB Your Bank For Life.

The ARTPrenticeship program launched in 2018 as an eight-week summer internship program providing creative high school students the opportunity to earn concept-to-completion mentored creative work experience, and working professional artist mentorship opportunities to support the next generation of creatives in Waco and McLennan County. During the 2020-2021 season, the program expanded to include studio art, digital media and film opportunities.

Over the past five years, the program has completed six larger than life external murals and one internal mural in collaboration with local businesses and organizations, developed three documentaries and hired over 70 talented high school students and 30 local artists.

This year’s mural program is led by local artists Bradley Settles, Naomi Canale and Rianna Alvarado. The film program is led by Dominic Villa and RJ Jones. ARTPrenticeship has hired 13 students from China Spring High School, Rapoport High School and University High School.

The organization says its ARTPrenticeship will collaborate with notable Hawaiian muralist Kamea Hadar in order to create two murals at Hotel Herringbone, which is a mixed-use retail and hospitality development in the heart of Downtown Waco. It is located at 319 S 4th Street.

Creative Waco says Hadar specializes in large-scale traditional portraiture style murals which often span building stories while capturing faces and flora native to Hawaii. He has worked with a wide range of hospitality brands, Lamborghini, COACH, Sony and more.

Hotel Herringbone has already started its transformation with its new, sleek paint job. The space located on Fourth and Jackson in Downtown Waco will house a mix of retail, dining and lodging accommodations.

The 2023 apprentices already started painting on July 11 and Hadar will begin on July 17. Lucky Find Hospitality and RAD Lab are hosting a community event on July 21 at 6:30 p.m. which will offer a sneak peek of the hotel’s early stages of construction while also celebrating the new mural.

ARTPrenticeship is also coordinating a community paint day on July 22 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. to encourage the community to “Make Their Mark” on a local artwork. Both events are free and open to the public, and also provide the opportunity to paint with the team.

The program will also host an exhibition featuring original works created by the apprentices throughout this year’s studio sessions in early August.

For more information on Creative Waco’s ARTPrenticeship. and to see all the murals created ever since its inception, you can go here.