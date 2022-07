LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – Traffic was delayed in the Lorena area on Saturday due to a truck catching fire.

The Police Department posted on social media that the accident happened on northbound Interstate 35, near Mile Marker #325. Traffic was shut down to one lane.

The Lorena Fire Department, Hewitt Fire Department, Robinson Fire Department and Tow King also responded to the scene. The Heart of Texas Fire Corps provided rehab for the first responders.