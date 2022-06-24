WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Texas Fire units are responding to a large brush fire located at the 3700 Block of Kendall Lane. The Bellmead Fire crew has requested for mutual aid.

There are now 3+ alarms and multiple agencies assisting, including the Texas Forest Service.

Evacuations of the area are occurring and residents should avoid the area and take safety precautions.

McLennan County Deputies tell FOX 44 News that the fire started in a barn-like structure and the black smoke is coming from burning PVC pipes.