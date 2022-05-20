WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – A cybertip to the Woodway Public Safety Department leads to an arrest in a case of child pornography.

Woodway PSD arrested 27-year-old Shawn Roger Roby on Wednesday, for two counts of possession of child pornography.

This investigation started when Woodway PSD received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the uploading of child pornography to a web-based storage platform. Woodway PSD, along with assistance from the United States Secret Service’s Waco Resident Office, investigated this cybertip.

A forensic examination of Roby’s electronic devices led to the discovery of multiple files of child pornography. Roby was arrested without incident, and was transported to the McLennan County Jail. His bond is set at $6,000.