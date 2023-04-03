WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – McLennan Community College is headed to Daytona. Since 2017 they have been the repeating NDA National Champions and this week they look to continue that streak.

Ashley Keyes has been the head dance coach since 2019 making multiple trips to Daytona.

“Everybody has worked extremely hard for this moment and you just see a different adrenaline and positivity and a unity come together when they’re in Daytona,” says Keyes. “Like the Florida Air kind of brings something out in them.”

With the majority of the team being Freshmen, Keyes has worked tirelessly to prepare them for every scenario of the competition.

The college will compete in Jazz and the team performance categories, with under 2 minutes for both performances to wow the judges.

The dance team is historically known for its jazz expertise and many of the dancers feel privileged to train at the college to later take their talents to the next level.

Captain Kaylee Lynch is taking her experience from last year to motivate teammates as they practice long hours to perfect routines.

“We’re just ready to go take on Daytona together,” says Lynch.