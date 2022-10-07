WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Family Abuse Center will be hosting its annual Dancing with the Waco Stars fundraisinger at the Baylor Club this Saturday!

This comes after two years of not being able to come together for a night of fun and fundraising due to the pandemic. This year’s theme will be tipping our Hats Off to Our Heroes!

The 2022 Waco Stars are:

● Jenny Higginbotham, Owner and Personal Trainer of 610 Fit with Pro Dancer Patrick Rodriguez

● Emily Crew, Owner of HGS Self Storage with Pro Dancer Jim Curtis

● Sarah Moore, Physical Therapist at Baylor Scott and White with Pro Dancer Nick Sapp

● Hannah Ermon, OB/GYN at Baylor Scott and White – Hillcrest with Pro Dancer Mandy Dudik

● Amy Rhoades, First Lady of Baylor Athletics with Pro Dancer Bryan Tate

● Chad Garbett, General Superintendent at Big Creek Materials with Pro Dancer Sydney Curtis

● Kerry Irons, Retired MD with Pro Dancer Meredith Sutton

● Chip Wilson, CEO of 360 Solutions with Pro Dancer Roxana Robles

● Chris Bullajian, Attorney at Law – Law Office of Chris Bullajian with Pro Dancer Kayla Key

● Hector Sabido, Director of Marketing and Advertising Sales at Prophecy Media Group with Pro

Dancer Stephanie Tate

● Vrail George, Commander of Special Victims Divisions – Waco PD with Pro Dancer Megan

Condon

Doors open at 6 p.m., with dinner served at 7 p.m. The competition starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets

can be purchased at dwtws22.eventbrite.com, or votes can be purchased at dwtws22voting.eventbrite.com, with $1 going towards one vote.

The Family Abuse Center says it is excited about this year’s Dancing with the Waco Stars – not only to raise money for the organization, but to spread awareness and to educate community members on the effects of domestic violence – and how you can help contribute to eliminating domestic violence in Central Texas.