Waco, Tx (FOX44) – David Horner has been sworn in to fill the unexpired District 4 seat on the Waco City Council.

Horner was unanimously chosen to fill the slot vacated by the departure of Kelly Palmer from the position.

He was chosen after a lengthy interview process involving a total of eight citizens who had sought the position.

Horner said, “It’s an honor to be appointed to Waco City Council for District 4. I will work hard to support the citizens of Waco and continue the great work this council does in leading our city.”

He will serve on the City Council until the next City General Election on May 6, 2023.