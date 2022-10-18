WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A white-tailed doe and a white-tailed buck were shot from a vehicle and left to waste at the entrance of Lake Waco Marina.

Operation Game Thief said Monday night that they are looking for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for this act.

The organization says that in the early morning hours of October 12, a doe and buck were shot and left on the ground at 3201 Over Flow Road. The suspects are believed to have burglarized The Minnow restaurant after shooting the deer.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver 2021 or 2022 Ford F-150, with luxury trim and a large work box in the bed of the truck. If you have any information, you can call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-GAME(4263).