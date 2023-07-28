WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco community can share their thoughts on the design elements for the revitalization of Lions Park.

A public meeting took place on June 20, and two scenarios were presented to help consider the design elements and to generate community feedback. The public can complete a survey by this Monday to share their thoughts on the concepts presented.

Both schemes have been designed to be capable of supporting traditional Lions Park amenities, such as a miniature train ride and a carousel, among other types of amusement rides.

In addition, some things common to both schemes include:

Walking paths

Restroom building with separate facilities for children and general public

Pavilions / shade structures

Parking on streets

Sidewalks

Street trees

Shade trees

Picnic areas

Garden areas

Small courtyard areas / garden rooms

Improved intersection to connect to the neighborhood

If you would like to take the survey, you can go here.