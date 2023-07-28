WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco community can share their thoughts on the design elements for the revitalization of Lions Park.
A public meeting took place on June 20, and two scenarios were presented to help consider the design elements and to generate community feedback. The public can complete a survey by this Monday to share their thoughts on the concepts presented.
Both schemes have been designed to be capable of supporting traditional Lions Park amenities, such as a miniature train ride and a carousel, among other types of amusement rides.
In addition, some things common to both schemes include:
- Walking paths
- Restroom building with separate facilities for children and general public
- Pavilions / shade structures
- Parking on streets
- Sidewalks
- Street trees
- Shade trees
- Picnic areas
- Garden areas
- Small courtyard areas / garden rooms
- Improved intersection to connect to the neighborhood
If you would like to take the survey, you can go here.