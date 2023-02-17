Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Friday was the deadline to submit an application to get a spot on the ballot for two Waco ISD Board of Trustee positions.

Jose Vidana filed for re-election in District 3 and Angelo Ochoa filed for re-election for At-Large Place 7.

Dr. Peaches Henry, who is the president of the Waco NAACP chapter has filed to run against Ochoa for At-Large Place 7.

The winner of the elections will serve a three-year term that ends in May of 2026

Ashley Stone withdrew her application to for for At-Large Place 7. Instead, she will take part in the special election for the District 5 seat being left by Trustee Emily Iazetti.

Iazetti announced ???? that she is leaving the district on May 6th and will no longer by eligible to represent District 5.

The deadline to submit an application for a spot on the ballot for the District 5 special election is March 6, at 5 p.m. You can find the applications here.

You can file applications between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday on the 10th floor of the Waco ISD administration building (501 Franklin Avenue).

The election for all three seats will be held on May 6th.