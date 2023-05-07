Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Waco Police Department says Northbound I-35 will be closed for some time Sunday morning because of a deadly auto-pedestrian crash.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of the interstate, sometime before 5 a.m. All traffic going north is being diverted at 18th Street. Police are advising people to use Loop 340 to avoid delays.

This picture shows traffic being directed off the interstate:

Police are not releasing why a person was on the interstate or what caused the crash. We do not know what kind of vehicle was involved.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will update this report as more information is released.