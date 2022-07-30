A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police are investigating an early morning crash that killed one man.

Police say the crash happened around 4:37 a.m. Saturday morning near the Loop 340 westbound access road and Marlin Highway southbound access road.

According to initial reports, one vehicle hit the other as they traveled on East Loop 340. The front of the first vehicle hit the passenger side of the second.

The 46-year-old driver of the second vehicle died from injuries received in the crash. The 19-year-old driver of the first was not injured and remained on the scene until police got to the scene.

At this time, the name of the victim is not being released until next of kin is notified. There are no charges filed in connection with the crash yet.