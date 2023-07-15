Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Waco Police Officers are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in the 200 block of Clay Avenue. That is the location of the Hotel Indigo.

Police got a call around 3:15 a.m. about a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man with a gun shot wound. An ambulance took him to a hospital, where he later died.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Officers have not made any arrests at this time, but they believe this is an isolated incident. They do not think the public is in any danger. Officers interviewed all individuals involved.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.