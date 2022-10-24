WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The capital murder trial of a man accused of killing two people in Bellmead that was delayed two weeks ago when a juror became ill got underway promptly on Monday morning in McLennan County’s 54th District Court.

The jury in the trial of Johnny Alvin Wilson had been seated, when one of the jurors developed flu-like symptoms leading to the delay. The same jury began hearing the case on Monday when the juror was able to return.

Wilson was charged with the May 2020 deaths of 40-year-old Rachel Dionne Strickland and 42-year-old Christopher Dewayne Wilson – whose bodies were found in the backyard of a home in the 4700 block of Florida Street. A 16-year-old girl was wounded, but was able to flee to safety and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Wilson was arrested near the scene by Bellmead officers, and was transported to the McLennan County Jail. He is charged with two counts of Capital Murder, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon Domestic Violence , Endangering A Child and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Wilson’s bond was set at a total of $2.3 million on the charges, and he has remained in the McLennan County Jail since his arrest.