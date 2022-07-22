WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco Regional Airport will host a “demo day” groundbreaking ceremony on Friday at 1:00 p.m. to signify the commencement of the Fly Waco Transformed: Terminal Building Modernization Project.

The construction will officially begin on August 1 – with Hensel Phelps as the lead contractor. The project is estimated to be complete in fall 2023. The airport will remain open and operational during the construction.

The goal of this project was to create a clean and aesthetically pleasing terminal which best represents the

culture and values of the community. Upgrades to the space include creating a comfortable modern terminal building with updated restrooms, flooring, and ceiling finishes – and also will include an updated checkpoint.

Amenities such as electronic charging stations, designated workstation areas, and modern furniture will all come together to create a travel experience parallel with some of the newest airports in the country. New art installation pieces will also be incorporated around the building to represent Waco’s diverse history.

The total project will cost $8,791,098, and is funded by $5,922,345 of CARES funding, $2,358,815 in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding, and $509,938 in Waco Regional Airport cash reserves.