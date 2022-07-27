McLennan Co. (FOX 44) — The man running as a Democrat to replace Barry Johnson as the McLennan Country District Attorney has been fired from the office, and the two disagree with how it all went down.

It was a quick turnaround for the two men. Johnson just hired Robertson on July 15th, as an additional 1st Assistant District Attorney.

Johnson told FOX 44 News that he let Aubrey Robertson go Wednesday morning. “He’s a good guy,” Johnson said of Robertson.

Johnson says it was a mutual decision between the two men. He believed the combination of working at the DA’s office and waging a campaign to lead the office was too much.

Robertson disagrees with Johnson’s description of the situation, “He called me in this morning and said it was causing too much chaos….It was not a mutual decision.”

Robertson told FOX 44 News that he had no problem handling the campaign and working in the District Attorney’s office. He says Johnson is getting bad advice and calls his handling of the office incompetent.

When Roberson was announced as a new Assistant District Attorney, Robertson said one of his main goals was to help work down the current backlog of cases, including 12,000 felonies and 2,000 misdemeanors.

He said handling those old cases would allow them to work on the recent spike in violent crimes, including murder, to be in trial before January.

Johnson lost his chance to run for reelection when Josh Tetens beat him in the March primary.

Robertson says he respects Tetens and that the DA’s office will be better off no matter who wins in November.