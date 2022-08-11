WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – If you’re looking for a new experience to go to every ten weeks, the Art Center Waco is the place to go.

Located in the heart of Waco’s Art District, Art Center Waco displays a variety of themes.

“We like to have a diversity of artists, a diversity of art forms, a diversity of styles. And so we rotate folks through, just to be able to bring great art opportunities to our local community,” said Doug McDurham, Director and CEO of Art Center Waco.

Right now, the center is showcasing a variety of photographs from artist and fourth generation Baylor alumnus, Greg Davis.

Davis spent about four years making trips to Oaxaca, Mexico, to gather various images and build relationships with the local folk artists. Davis will be at the final day of the exhibit this Saturday to talk to visitors about his artwork and experiences in Oaxaca.

The Center’s next exhibit premiers September 1st and is called Perspectivism. It centers on local artist Jack Bowers’ work and will run through November 5th.

“Jack’s goal is to play with our sense of perspective and play with how we think we are viewing the world.” said McDurham

In late January of next year, the art center will have a peek into the Cameron Collection, a collection of art portraying landscapes and portraits from New Mexico in the 1930’s through 1950’s.

McDurham is proud to present art from various cultures and artists’ backgrounds to the Waco community.

“We want everyone in the community to come in and feel comfortable here to know that this is your art center,” said McDurham “This is Waco’s Community Art Center. And we want folks to to come in and enjoy the art.”

The Art Center Waco is completely free to all visitors and is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.