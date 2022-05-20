Waco, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: An affidavit filed following the arrest of Ardra Charlette Robinson in connection with Waco’s latest homicide states she has given a statement admitting firing the shots which killed 38-year-old John Wesley Perry III.

Perry died at the scene Tuesday morning shortly after being shot multiple times in a parking lot in the 5300 block of Bosque Boulevard. Officers responded to this location just after 8:30 a.m. on a report of a man being shot, and found Perry.

The affidavit stated investigators reviewed video footage of the incident which showed a man and woman coming out of the business and getting into a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis. Minutes later, the affidavit states the man gets out of the car and falls to the ground with a woman appearing to point a handgun at the man and shooting at him as he lies on the ground. The woman then gets back into the vehicle and drives away.

A witness is quoted in the affidavit as hearing the victim say “No,no,no,” and hearing the woman fire several shots at the victim.

Following an investigation at the scene, officers developed Robinson as a suspect – with an officer later stopping a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis registered to her in the 700 block of West Waco Drive. The affidavit stated she was read her Miranda rights and was interviewed.

The affidavit stated she admitted shooting the victim, that she had been in a dating relationship with the victim, and that they were arguing prior to the shooting.

She said that as Perry was getting out of the vehicle, she tried to grab his shirt, and he did not hit her prior to the shooting, and that he did not have a weapon.

Robinson remained in the McLennan County Jail on Friday, and is charged with murder. Her bond is set at $500,000.

Waco Police are still searching for the weapon used in this case.