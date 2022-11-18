Waco, Tx (FOX44) – As the Texas Department of Transportation-Waco District continues their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall to Mall project, there will be some traffic switching on Highway 6 beginning Friday night.

Crews plan to switch traffic on to detour pavement near the Industrial Drive to Imperial Drive U-turn.

To perform this switch safely, crews will close the Industrial Drive westbound off-ramp Friday night – from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Additionally, the off-ramp will be closed Saturday starting at noon until work is complete later in the day. The westbound auxiliary lane approaching the Industrial Drive off-ramp will be closed.

The Texas Department of Transportation is encouraging travelers to follow signage in place and to watch for road crews. Closures and work are dependent on weather and field conditions.