WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s biggest Día De Los Muertos Celebration is this Saturday, and you’re invited to join in on the festivities!

All the fun is kicking off with a display of local art and community support during the Día De Los Muertos Parade at 4 p.m. Attendees can then walk over to the festival grounds at Indian Springs Park to experience traditional dances, art, and musical performances until 11 p.m.

Throughout the event, attendees can find unique items from the artisan vendor market, grab a bite from local food trucks and get into the spirit with immersive activities like Sugar Skull Decorating and Calavera Face Painting! Admission for the Parade and Festival is free to the community.

Event organizers say Día De Los Muertos is a celebration of life – a tradition where we remember our loved ones, cherish the moments we had with them, and reflect on our own lives. The Parade and Festival bridges the gap between communities around Waco, and showcases “an amazing representation of the culture in our city.”

