WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Many people from athletes, to sports fans, and even health experts were shocked by the news of Damar Hamlins cardiac arrest on Monday night.

Sparking yet again, another conversation about prioritizing health as an athlete.

After last nights NFL game that left Buffalo Bills Safety Hamlin in critical condition, communities across the country have shown an outpouring of support to the player and his family.

And now, many people are wondering what happened?

“I was as shocked as everyone else was, right. You don’t expect to see that. And you’re more expected to see some orthopedic injury or some neurologic injury, whether it be from a concussion, what have you. And so those are the kinds of professionals they have on the sideline,” shares Baylor Scott & White Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Goswami.

In last nights particular incident, time was of the essence.

With there being no way to predict a severe health matter such as Hamlins, the immediate actions to minimize the damage is CPR and to utilize a life saving machine called a defibrillator. A device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest.

Cardiologist Dr. Keylani with Waco Heart and Vascular shared with me why this device is simple yet vital.

“External defibrillators, are very, very important. They are very cheap, available, and very easy to use. They are probably the most important life measure in an unexpected cardiac arrest,” says Dr. Keylani.

And for those parents and athletes who are concerned about the future of their health and sports…

“It’s very unusual. It’s a very rare condition. There is actually a national registry for this condition. And the registry typically reports about ten new cases a year. So it’s a very rare,” shares Dr. Goswami.

Both cardiologists recommend that athletes regularly visit their doctors and get screenings, wear all of the proper protective gear you can, and have proper processes in place to treat these conditions quickly.