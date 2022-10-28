WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas and Waco Animal Services have announced a dog has tested positive for Distemper.

Distemper, as defined by the American Veterinary Medical Association, is a contagious and serious disease caused by a virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of dogs.

Shelter Veterinarian Dr. Michael Vallon tells FOX 44 News that there are a couple of other Distemper tests pending. Other dogs are showing symptoms of Upper Respiratory Infection (URI).

Waco Animal Services Director Trey Buzbee tells FOX 44 that staff members at the Humane Society of Central Texas are safe. The Humane Society will remain open – however, only cats will be shown at this time while all dogs will remain in isolation. The Humane Society’s Howl-O-Ween party and fundraiser will still happen as planned.

Waco Animal Services will be closed for two weeks. Buzbee has confirmed to FOX 44 that no new animals will be taken during this time frame.

Buzbee and Dr. Vallon say the best thing anyone can do during this time is to focus on vaccinations for dogs which can combat Distemper.

According to a release from Natalie Galindo, of City of Waco Communications and Marketing, there are 196 dogs and 13 cats currently housed at the Animal Shelter. No cats are showing signs of the disease.

Humane Society of Central Texas Board President Patricia Meadows said in the same release, “As the HSCTX continues to support all animals in foster care, we support the City’s decision to close shelter operations to protect the health and safety of dogs housed at the shelter. We will work with shelter staff to maintain optimal conditions for the animals in the shelter for their safe recovery.”

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.