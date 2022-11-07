WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – As people head out to the polls on Tuesday, McLennan County voters have a big decision to make as they select a new chief prosecutor.

FOX 44 reached out to both Democrat Aubrey Robertson and Republican Josh Tetens and they share why voters should elect them as the new McLennan County District Attorney.

“Being a prosecutor, I can go in on day one and get started turning that office around,” says Democratic candidate Aubrey Robertson.

“I’ve done criminal defense, for the last six years here in central Texas, I’ve done that under different days, different judges, prosecutors, and I’ve been able to use and see and practice that criminal law area,” says Republican candidate Josh Tetens.

Robertson believes his experience as a prosecutor sets him apart from Tetens, who worked as a defense attorney.

“I’ve prosecuted every kind of case from a speeding ticket to a murder. And that’s, again, something that’s unique to me,” says Robertson.

Barry Johnson lost his bid for re-election when Tetens beat him in the March primary.

Tetens won 70 percent of the vote, due in part to the backing of McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

“I think that’s why I have garner the endorsement of law enforcement associations across the county from the very beginning of the primary and they continue to support me today,” says Tetens.

Both Tetens and Robertson agree the district attorney’s office can see some change as there is a backlog of cases.

“Owe it to the citizens, McLennan county, to move those cases through there faster. And so I’m focused on moving forward, focusing on those murders that are pending,” says Robertson.

“Once that starts to happen, I think we need to also look at mental health. How can we proactively handle those cases before they end up spending many times months sitting in our county jail?” says Tetens.