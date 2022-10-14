Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 24-year-old man has been arrested and is facing multiple felony charges following a disturbance during which multiple victims were not allowed to leave a home.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said it happened back on September 25 in the 300 block of Church Avenue. Officers were called to this location because of a disturbance and discovered a man had got angry with a girl under the age of 15 – with police being told he started punching and choking her.

Others around broke this up – with the victim and two other girls going to hide in another room. They said the man on the other side of the door was threatening to kill them and would not let them leave. They were later able to slip out another door and call police.

Officers took the report and started their investigation, later obtaining an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Cody Lee Jenkins.

Jenkins was taken into custody on Thursday night and remained in the McLennan County Jail on Friday. Because the victims were being held against their will, Jenkins was charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping along with one count of injury to a child.

Bond had not been set as of Friday afternoon.