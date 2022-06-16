WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department is helping the communty to keep cool under the extreme heat.

Community members can donate new fans during the “Cool the Heat” fan drive to help those in need at any Waco fire station. The program only allows for the acceptance of new fans, due to safety concerns. All fans received will be provided to Mission Waco for distribution.

Waco Fire Chief Gregory Summers says, “Fire stations are an extension of the community, therefore it’s natural to use them to give back to those that need our help during the summer heat.”

For more information, you can call the Fire Administration Office at 254-750-1740 or visit //www.waco-texas.com/fire.