WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department is kicking off its “Cool the Heat” fan program, and is accepting donations.

They are doing this with Mission Waco to benefit vulnerable residents in extreme heat emergencies. This is the second year for Mission Waco to distribute these fans.

Over 130 fans were given out last year. Mission Waco staff says families commonly pick up fans for their senior relatives.

Mission Waco normally gives out box and table top fans. Associate Executive Director of Programs Carlton Willis says this program can help anyone in need.

“Several folks there, their air conditioner has gotten overheated,” says Willis. “And so, their air conditioner went out. And so, trying to get that fixed, you got to stay cool some kind of way. So short of renting a hotel room or going and staying with someone else, you got to figure out a way to cool your house.”

You can fill out Mission Waco’s sign up sheet for a fan at 1315 N 15th Street. The Waco Fire Department has already dropped off fans for the community, and is accepting new fans to help others.