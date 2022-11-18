WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Downsville Volunteer Fire Chief Kelvin Toliver has been diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer, which has spread into surrounding tissue.

The department says he is being super strong and is doing his best with what he has. Chief Tolivar has had to quit working to continue his treatments – some of these are in Dallas.

He is having to pay a big amount on one of his medications. Since the chief has no income and his savings are being depleted on a daily basis, the department feels that he needs some help.

A chili fundraiser will be taking place at the Downsville Fire Station this Saturday, from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. The station is located at 7701 S. 3rd Street Road. The department says any donations will help.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up. You can view this fundraiser here.