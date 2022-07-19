WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The president of the Downsville Volunteer Fire Department has passed away.

Assistant Chief Andy Bird announced on social media Monday night that Bryan Beavers passed away at his Downsville residence earlier in the day. Bird says that Bryan was not only the president of the department, but also a member.

Bird says the past couple of weeks have been a “roller coaster” for the departmnet, as they just buried another crew member, Jeffery Bucher, on Saturday morning.

Bird says, “We have been hit hard, but we will not fall down. We will answer the call and always carry these memories of these fine gentlemen with us! We’re all family! We will get on the truck and serve our community the way they would and make them proud on every call!! Always with us!”