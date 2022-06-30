WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department announced today the passing of Downsville Active-Duty Firefighter Jeffery Bucher, commonly known as “Backflip”.

Firefighter Bucher passed away Thursday morning in a vehicle accident in Waco, at the young age of 23.

Members of the volunteer fire department and Assistant Chief Andy Bird shared in a Facebook post that Jeffery joined the Department 2.5 years ago with the intentions to leave the world a better place, and that he did.

They also said, Jeffery was always smiling and would give the best hugs and pats on the back every-time he saw you. He had no enemies, he knew no strangers! He was a great firefighter and a great asset to the Community! The world needs more people like Jeffery with his heart to volunteer and his compassion to his fire family, his brothers and sisters on DFD!

Jeffery fought his last fire beside his brothers and sister yesterday in Mart on a mutual aid call!