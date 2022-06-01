WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – June 1, 2022 marks Dr. Linda A. Livingstone’s fifth anniversary as president of Baylor University.

Dr. Livingstone took the time to address the Baylor Family in a recent statement reflecting on her last five years as the university’s 15th President. She says she continues to be excited about the future.

“I can honestly say I am even more excited than I was walking into Pat Neff Hall on June 1, 2017. Serving as President of Baylor for the past five years has been an incredible journey – one we have shared together as family, friends, faculty and staff, students and alumni of this remarkable institution of higher learning.”

During Dr. Livingstone’s tenure, Baylor transformed into a “Research 1” – or R1 – university, while holding steadfast to its Christian heritage and mission. The university also eclipsed the $1.1 billion initial fundraising goal of the Give Light campaign. The university also managed a pandemic while also experiencing record student interest in a Baylor education. The university has broken ground on construction projects which Dr. Livingstone says will impact Baylor and Waco for decades to come. Plus, Baylor has celebrated Big 12 and national championships – with showers of green and gold confetti.

“As grateful as I am for what we have achieved through our collective efforts, I am even more eager to see what God has planned for Baylor’s bright future and to have the opportunity to work together with all of you in achieving His plans.”

Dr. Livingstone goes one to say thank you for supporting and praying for Baylor, as well as for her and her family, over the past five years. She closed her statement by saying, “It truly continues to be a blessing to serve as President of your University.”