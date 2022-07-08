WACO / HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The Alzheimer’s Association of Waco has several upcoming events, and the Central Texas community is invited to all of them!

If you like margaritas and appetizers, then you might want to visit Stoney Brook of Hewitt on Tuesday, July 12. The Ritas and Registration event will be taking place from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at 151 Royal Drive. You can let the Alzeheimer’s Association sign you and your team up for the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s. You can also enjoy some tasty food and drink while you’re there!

Also, do you like lemonade? Well, why not enjoy some while donating to the Alzheimer’s Association?

The community is invited to a Drive-Thru Lemon Squeeze! All you need to do is come over to the parking lot of Right at Home, located at 605 Towne Oaks Drive, Suite B, in Waco. When you arrive, you can choose one of several lemons nearby and pick one out.

Once you have picked out a lemon, a Right at Home staff member will juice it for you. For every seed found in your lemon, you will pay 25 cents to the Alzheimer’s Association. In addition, you will get a cool, refreshing glass of lemonade on a hot summer day!

The event will take place on Thursday, July 14, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

If cookout food is more your thing, then why not drop by the Hot Dog Fundraiser on Friday, July 15? From 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., you can drop by 8601 McGregor Road in Waco for some $10 plates! These plates will include two hot dogs, chips, cookies and a drink.

So whether you like margaritas, appetizers, lemonade or hot dogs – there’s definitely a way you can help the fight against Alzheimer’s!