Waco, Tx (FOX44) – The crash of a car that burned on Highway 6 near Waco Monday evening has left the driver in critical condition.

Department of Public Safety Sgt Ryan Howard said the crash occurred about 6:15 p.m. Monday on State Highway 6 near Baylor Camp Road.

Investigating troopers said a Chrysler 300 passenger car was traveling southbound on the highway when it left the roadway and struck a culvert.

The vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

The Driver was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco in critical condition. The identity of the driver was not released.

The investigation into the crash was listed as active and ongoing.